Some Specific Brain Tumors

Gliomas include astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas, and ependymomas. Astrocytomas are the most common glioma.

Some astrocytomas and oligodendrogliomas grow slowly and may initially cause only seizures. Others, such as anaplastic astrocytomas and anaplastic oligodendrogliomas, grow fast and are cancerous. (Anaplastic means that a cell has not become specialized to do a specific function—that is, the cell is undifferentiated, Undifferentiated cells in a tumor suggest that the tumor is rapidly growing.)

Astrocytomas tend to develop in young people (see also Astrocytomas in children). They can become more aggressive and are then called glioblastomas.

Glioblastomas tend to develop during middle or old age. Glioblastomas may grow so fast that they increase pressure in the brain, causing headaches and slowed thinking. If the pressure becomes high enough, drowsiness, then coma, may result.

Ependymomas develop from cells that line the spaces within the brain (ventricles). Ependymomas, which are uncommon, develop mainly in children and young adults (see also Ependymomas in children). They are uncommon after adolescence.