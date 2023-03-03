Get the full details

Diabetes is a disease in which your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high.

You get diabetes if your body's normal way of controlling blood sugar isn't working right.

What are complications of diabetes? Complications are health problems that happen as a result of having a disease. Diabetes damages the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nourishment to your organs. So people with diabetes may have many serious long-term complications. Complications can include stroke, blindness, heart attack, kidney failure, skin sores, and numbness in your feet

Complications may start within months or take years to start—most get worse over time

You can lower your chance of diabetes complications by controlling your blood sugar carefully

What causes diabetes complications? People with diabetes have complications because not enough blood flows to certain parts of their body. Diabetes causes blood vessels to get more narrow over time. Blood can’t flow easily through narrowed blood vessels or reach certain areas. Blood vessels narrow because: Sugar-based substances build up in the walls of small blood vessels, making them thicken and leak

Clumps of fat build up in larger blood vessels, blocking the flow of blood (atherosclerosis)

What types of complications happen with diabetes? Narrowed blood vessels and poor circulation of your blood can cause problems all over your body. The complications depend on which organ is affected. You may have one complication or many: Heart: Chest pain, heart attack

Brain: Stroke

Legs: Cramps when walking

Eyes: Decreased vision and sometimes blindness

Kidneys: Kidney failure

Nerves: Tingling, burning pain, or numbness in you legs and feet

Skin: Skin sores (ulcers), infections, or slow healing wounds, particularly on your feet Poor blood circulation to the legs can cause you to need an amputation of your foot or part of your leg.