skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Alcoholic Ketoacidosis

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is alcoholic ketoacidosis?

Alcoholic ketoacidosis is a problem caused by drinking a lot of alcohol without eating food. It can happen to people who binge-drink alcohol.

What causes alcoholic ketoacidosis?

If you drink a large amount of alcohol, get sick to your stomach, throw up, and can't eat or drink for a day or more:

  • Your blood sugar (glucose) levels drop

  • Your body makes less insulin to help your cells use blood sugar for energy

  • Your cells start burning fat for energy instead

  • Broken down fat goes to the liver and is made into ketones (acids)

  • The acid level in your blood goes up

What are the symptoms of alcoholic ketoacidosis?

Symptoms include:

  • Extreme thirst

  • Feeling sick to your stomach

  • Throwing up

  • Belly pain

  • Deep, fast breathing

How can doctors tell if I have alcoholic ketoacidosis?

Doctors suspect alcoholic ketoacidosis from your symptoms and your alcohol use. To know for sure, doctors will do:

  • Blood and urine tests

How do doctors treat alcoholic ketoacidosis?

Doctors treat alcoholic ketoacidosis with:

  • Thiamin (a type of B vitamin), given by vein (IV)

  • IV fluids (containing glucose if the blood sugar is low) and electrolytes (minerals, such as sodium and potassium, that help with many important body functions)

  • Insulin only if your blood sugar goes too high with treatment

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.