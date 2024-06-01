Food you eat has to be digested before it can fuel your body. Digestion breaks food down into its separate parts:

Proteins

Fats

Carbohydrates

Proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are nutrients because they provide nutrition. Other nutrients are:

Vitamins and minerals

After food is digested, nutrients go into your body through the walls of your intestines. This is called absorption.

Locating the Small Intestine

The Small Intestine video

What is malabsorption? Malabsorption means you don't properly take in (absorb) nutrients from food. A problem somewhere in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract keeps you from absorbing one or more kinds of nutrients. Malabsorption can be caused by diseases, surgery on your intestines, or intestinal infections

You'll usually lose weight and have diarrhea and smelly stool (poop)

After a while, you may get vitamin deficiencies, which may give you a low blood count and feel make you feel sick

Doctors often have to do stool and blood tests and sometimes look in your stomach and intestines with a flexible scope (endoscopy)

Different causes of malabsorption need different treatments, but doctors usually try to adjust your diet to relieve your symptoms

What causes malabsorption? Two main problems cause malabsorption: Food isn't digested properly

Your intestines can't absorb nutrients What causes digestion problems? You won't be able to digest food completely if: Your pancreas doesn't make enough digestive juices, such as occurs in pancreatitis or cystic fibrosis

You don't have certain digestive enzymes in your intestines, such as in lactose intolerance Why can't you absorb nutrients? You have trouble absorbing nutrients if: The lining of your intestines is damaged, such as in celiac disease, tropical sprue, or Whipple disease

Part of your intestines were removed, called short bowel syndrome

What are the symptoms of malabsorption? The most common symptom of malabsorption is: Chronic diarrhea You'll have lots of loose, oily stools that smell worse than usual. Other symptoms include: Feeling gassy and bloated

Losing weight

For women, stopped periods Vitamin and mineral deficiencies can cause: Low blood count (anemia)

Easy bruising

Tingling of hands and feet

How do doctors diagnose malabsorption? Doctors usually do: Stool tests to look for unabsorbed fat

Blood tests If these tests show malabsorption, doctors then do tests to look for the cause. They may: Look down your stomach and intestines with a flexible viewing scope (endoscopy)

Do breath tests

Take x-rays after you swallow a liquid contrast agent