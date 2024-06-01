Get the full details

Your bowels are your intestines. You have a large intestine and a small intestine. Your small intestine is where food is absorbed.

Malabsorption is when you have trouble absorbing the nutrients in your food. Nutrients are things that provide nutrition to your body. They include protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals.

What is short bowel syndrome? Short bowel syndrome is a problem you get if you've had surgery that removed a lot of your small intestine. If you don't have enough small intestine, you can't absorb enough nutrients

You'll lose weight and be malnourished

You'll also have gas and diarrhea

Adjusting your diet and taking certain medicines can help lessen your diarrhea

Some people with a very short small intestine need to be fed through their veins

What causes short bowel syndrome? Short bowel syndrome happens after much of your small intestine is removed in surgery. Common reasons for removing part of your small intestine are: Crohn disease

Mesenteric ischemia (blocked artery that supplies blood to a large part of the intestine)

Injury to the intestine from radiation therapy

Volvulus (a twisted loop of intestine)

Birth defects

What are the symptoms of short bowel syndrome? Symptoms include: Diarrhea

Weight loss

Not absorbing enough vitamins and minerals Vitamin and mineral deficiencies can cause: Low blood count (anemia)

Easy bruising

Tingling of hands and feet

How can doctors tell if I have short bowel syndrome? Doctors diagnose short bowel syndrome based on your symptoms plus the fact that you've had a long piece of your small intestine removed.