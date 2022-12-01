Overview of Fractures

After being realigned, the injury must be kept from moving (be immobilized).

Casts, splints, or slings are usually used after closed reduction of a fracture.

Hardware devices, such as pins, screws, rods, and plates, are often used during open reduction of a fracture. This procedure is called open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF).

Immobilization reduces pain and helps with healing by preventing further injury to surrounding tissues. If a leg or an arm bone is fractured, immobilization may help prevent fat embolism. Immobilization is helpful for most moderate or severe fractures. Joints on both sides of the fracture are immobilized.

If immobilization lasts too long (for example, for more than a few weeks in young adults), the joint may become stiff, sometimes permanently, and muscles may shorten (causing contractures) or shrink (waste away, or atrophy). Blood clots may develop. Such problems can develop quickly, and contractures can become permanent, usually in older people. Consequently, doctors encourage movement as soon as the fracture heals. They also tend to use treatments that enable older people to walk as soon as possible (such as surgical repair of a hip fracture), rather than ones that require them to be immobilized for a long time (such as bed rest or a cast).

Physical therapists can advise people about what they can do while their injured part is immobilized to maintain as much strength, range of motion, and function as possible. After immobilization has ended, physical therapists can help people with exercises to strengthen and stabilize the injured part. These exercises can help prevent future injuries and impairment.

Whether immobilization is required and which technique is used depend on the type of fracture.

Casts are usually used for injuries that must be kept immobilized for weeks.

To apply a cast, doctors wrap the injured part in cloth, then apply a layer of soft cottony material to protect the skin from pressure and rubbing. Over this padding, doctors wrap dampened plaster-filled cotton bandages or fiberglass strips, which harden when they dry. Plaster is often used to immobilize broken bones that have been separated because it molds well and is less likely to rub against the body. Fiberglass casts are stronger, lighter, and longer-lasting. After a week or so, the swelling goes down. Then, the plaster cast can sometimes be replaced with a fiberglass cast to fit the limb more snugly.

People who require a cast are given special instructions for its care. If a cast is not correctly cared for, problems can develop. For example, if the cast becomes wet, the protective padding under the cast may become wet, and drying it completely may be impossible. As a result, the skin can soften and break down, and sores may form. Also, if a plaster cast gets wet, it can fall apart and thus no longer protect and immobilize the injured area.

People are instructed to keep the cast elevated as much as possible at or above heart level, especially for the first 24 to 48 hours. They should also regularly flex and extend their fingers or wiggle their toes. These strategies help blood drain from the injured limb and thus prevent swelling.

If the cast causes persistent or worsening pain, feels excessively tight, or causes new numbness or weakness, people must contact a doctor or go to the emergency department immediately. These symptoms may be due to a developing pressure sore or compartment syndrome. In such cases, doctors may have to remove the cast and apply another one.

A splint can be used to immobilize some fractures, particularly if they need to be kept immobile for only a few days or less. Splints allow people to apply ice.

A splint is a long, narrow slab of plaster, fiberglass, or aluminum applied with elastic wrap or tape. Because the slab does not completely encircle the limb, there is room for some expansion in case the injured area swells. Thus, a splint does not increase the risk of developing compartment syndrome. Some injuries that eventually require a cast are first immobilized with a splint until most of the swelling resolves.

For finger fractures, aluminum splints lined with foam are commonly used.

A sling by itself can provide sufficient support and comfort for many shoulder and elbow fractures. The weight of the arm pulling downward helps keep many shoulder fractures aligned. Slings can be useful when complete immobilization has undesirable effects. For example, if a shoulder is completely immobilized, the tissues around the joint may become stiff, sometimes within days, preventing the shoulder from moving (called frozen shoulder). Slings limit movement of the shoulder and elbow but allow movement of the hand.

A swathe, which is a piece of cloth or a strap, may be used with a sling to prevent the arm from swinging outward, especially at night. The swathe is wrapped around the back and over the injured part.

Bed rest, which is occasionally required for fractures (such as some fractures of the spine or pelvis), can cause problems, including blood clots and a decrease in general physical fitness (deconditioning). Thus, bed rest is not commonly recommended.