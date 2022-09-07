Cancer Treatment Principles

Treating cancer is one of the most complex aspects of medical care. It involves a team that encompasses many types of doctors working together (for example, primary care doctors, gynecologists or other specialists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, and pathologists) and many other types of health care practitioners (for example, nurses, radiation therapists, physiotherapists, social workers, and pharmacists).

Treatment plans take into consideration the type of cancer, including its location, its stage (how large and widespread the cancer is), and its genetic characteristics, as well as specific characteristics of the person being treated.

Treatment decisions also take into account other factors, including

The likelihood of cure or of prolonging life when cure is not possible

The effect of treatment on symptoms

The side effects of treatment

The person's wishes

People undergoing cancer treatment hope for the best outcome and the longest survival with the highest quality of life. However, people must understand the risks involved with treatment. They should discuss their wishes regarding medical care with all of their doctors and should participate in decisions about treatment (and create written advance directives).

When the diagnosis of cancer is first made, the main goal of treatment is to remove the cancer completely if possible (through a single treatment or through a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and sometimes other cancer treatments). Treatment sometimes also aims to eliminate cancer cells elsewhere in the body, even when there is no sign of those cells.

Even when a cure is impossible, symptoms resulting from the cancer can often be relieved with treatment that improves the quality of life (palliative therapy). For example, if a tumor cannot be removed surgically, radiation to the tumor may shrink it, temporarily reducing pain and symptoms in the immediate vicinity of the tumor (local symptoms).

Because treatments are complex, specific approaches to care, called treatment protocols, have been developed to ensure that people receive the safest and most effective care. Treatment protocols ensure that people receive a standard approach derived from careful scientific experiments. Protocols are typically developed and refined through clinical trials. A clinical trial allows doctors to compare new drugs and treatment combinations with standard treatments to determine whether new treatments are more effective. Often, people with cancer are offered the opportunity to participate in such a trial, but not all people with cancer are eligible for a clinical trial.