Laboratory Tests for Blood Disorders

The blood test most commonly done is the complete blood count (CBC). The CBC is an evaluation of all the cellular components (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets) in the blood. Automated machines do this test in less than 1 minute on a small amount of blood. The CBC is supplemented in some instances by examination of blood cells under a microscope (blood smear).

Lab Test Complete Blood Count

Red blood cell parameters evaluated by CBC include

Number of red blood cells (red blood cell count, RBCs)

Proportion of blood made up of red blood cells (hematocrit [Hct])

Amount of hemoglobin (the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells) in the blood (hemoglobin [Hb])

Average size of red blood cells (mean cellular volume [MCV])

Variability of size of red blood cells (red cell distribution width [RDW])

Amount of hemoglobin in an individual red blood cell (mean cellular hemoglobin [MCH])

Concentration of hemoglobin in an individual red blood cell (mean cellular hemoglobin concentration [MCHC])

Abnormalities in these parameters can alert laboratory workers to the presence of abnormalities in the red blood cells (which may then be further evaluated by examination under a microscope).

Abnormal red blood cells may be fragmented or shaped like teardrops, crescents (sickle-shaped), or a variety of other forms. Knowing the specific shape and size of red blood cells can help a doctor diagnose a particular cause of anemia. For example, sickle-shaped cells are characteristic of sickle cell disease, small cells containing insufficient amounts of hemoglobin are likely due to iron deficiency anemia, and large cells suggest anemia due to a deficiency of folatedeficiency of vitamin B12.

White blood cell parameters evaluated by the CBC include the

Total number of white blood cells

Percentages and numbers of the different types of white blood cells

The white blood cells are the major component of the body's immune system. There are normally five major types of white blood cells (neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils), and different types are recruited into service when the immune system responds to different stresses or disorders. Counting the number of white blood cells of each type (differential white blood cell count) can suggest to a doctor possible causes of a change in the total white blood cell count. For example, if a person with diarrhea who recently travelled to certain areas has an increased white blood cell count due to increased eosinophils, the doctor would likely suspect a parasitic infection because eosinophils are more often recruited to fight parasitic infections.

To provide more information about the white blood cells, the doctor can examine these cells under a microscope. The microscopic examination can identify features of the cells that are characteristic of certain diseases. For example, large numbers of white blood cells that have a very immature appearance (blasts) may indicate leukemia (cancer of the white blood cells).

Platelets are also counted as part of a CBC. Platelets are cells that help in the clotting process by gathering at a bleeding site and clumping together to form a plug. The number of platelets is an important measure of the blood's ability to form blood clots (forming blood clots is the body's protective mechanism for stopping bleeding). Too few platelets may impair blood clotting. A high number of platelets (thrombocytosis) can lead to excessive blood clotting in small blood vessels, especially those in the heart or brain. However, in some disorders, a high number of platelets may paradoxically result in excess bleeding.