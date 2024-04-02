People may be weak, short of breath, and pale.

Nerves may malfunction.

Blood tests can detect abnormal cells that indicate vitamin deficiency anemia.

The deficient vitamin is replaced.

Vitamin B12 deficiency and cause megaloblastic anemia. In megaloblastic anemia, the bone marrow produces red blood cells that are large and abnormal (megaloblasts).

Deficiency of vitamin B12 or folate deficiency most often develops due to a lack of these vitamins in the diet or an inability to absorb these vitamins from the digestive tract. Pernicious anemia is a type of vitamin B12 deficiency caused by an autoimmune disorder

Symptoms of Vitamin Deficiency Anemia Symptoms of anemia due to vitamin B12 deficiency or folate deficiency develop slowly and are similar to symptoms caused by other types of anemia, such as fatigue, weakness, and paleness. Vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause nerves to malfunction, causing tingling, loss of sensation, and weakness. Severe vitamin B12 deficiency may cause confusion. In older adults, anemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency may be mistaken for dementia because of this symptom.

Diagnosis of Vitamin Deficiency Anemia Blood tests Once blood tests show a person has anemia, tests are done to determine if a deficiency of vitamin B12 or folate is the cause. Anemia due to vitamin B12 or folate deficiency is suspected when large (macrocytic) red blood cells and multilobed (hypersegmented) neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) are seen in a blood sample that is examined under a microscope. Reduction in the number of white blood cells and platelets also can occur, especially when people have had vitamin deficiency anemia for a long time. The blood levels of vitamin B12 and folate are measured, and other tests may be done to determine the cause of the vitamin B12 deficiency.