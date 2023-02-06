Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB)

Abnormal uterine bleeding in women of childbearing age is bleeding from the uterus that does not follow the normal pattern for menstrual cycles. That is, it occurs too frequently or irregularly or lasts longer or is heavier than normal menstrual periods.

The most common type of abnormal bleeding results from problems that interfere with the release of the egg (ovulation).

To diagnose abnormal uterine bleeding, doctors ask women questions about the pattern of bleeding (menstrual history) and do a pelvic examination, ultrasonography, and blood tests.

A biopsy of the lining of the uterus may be done.

Treatment depends on the cause and may include hormones or other medications, such as a combination birth control pill, or a procedure, such as hysteroscopy and dilation and curettage (D and C)

If the biopsy detects abnormal cells, treatment involves high doses of a progestin and sometimes removal of the uterus.

(See also Vaginal Bleeding.)

Abnormal uterine bleeding is a common problem in women of childbearing age. It occurs most commonly at the beginning and end of the reproductive years: 20% of cases occur in adolescent girls, and more than 50% occur in women older than 45.

In women of childbearing age, the most common cause of abnormal bleeding is ovulatory dysfunction. That is, the ovaries do not release an egg (ovulate) or do not regularly release an egg. Thus, pregnancy is less likely. However, because the ovaries may occasionally release an egg, these women should use contraception if they do not wish to become pregnant. Often, what causes the ovaries to malfunction is not known.

Abnormal uterine bleeding commonly results when the level of estrogen remains high instead of decreasing as it normally does after an egg is released and is not fertilized. The high estrogen level is not balanced by an appropriate level of progesterone. In women with this type of abnormal bleeding, no egg is released, and the lining of the uterus (endometrium) may continue to thicken (instead of breaking down and being shed normally as a menstrual period). This abnormal thickening is called endometrial hyperplasia. Periodically, the thickened lining is shed incompletely and irregularly, causing bleeding. Bleeding is irregular, prolonged, and sometimes heavy and may last many days. This type of abnormal uterine bleeding is called anovulatory uterine bleeding.

In other women, an egg is released but progesterone production lasts longer than usual. As a result, the thickened lining of the uterus is shed irregularly. This type of abnormal uterine bleeding pattern is called ovulatory dysfunction. In women with obesity, this type can occur when estrogen levels are high. As a result, intervals with no periods alternate with intervals of prolonged bleeding.

If this cycle of abnormal thickening and irregular shedding continues, precancerous cells may develop, increasing the risk of cancer of the uterine lining (endometrial cancer), even in young women.

Abnormal uterine bleeding is often an early sign of perimenopause (the several years before and the 1 year after the last menstrual period).

Causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Doctors classify causes of abnormal bleeding as due to an abnormality in a structure (structural) or due to another problem (nonstructural). Structural causes include Polyps

Adenomyosis (when endometrial tissue grows into the wall of the uterus)

Fibroids

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Precancerous conditions (hyperplasia—when the uterine lining is thickened but its cells are normal)

Cancer Nonstructural causes include Ovulatory dysfunction

Blood clotting disorders

Use of contraceptives or certain medications Abnormal uterine bleeding due to ovulatory dysfunction (AUB-O) is the most common cause of nonstructural abnormal bleeding and the most common cause overall. Causes of ovulatory dysfunction include Polycystic ovary syndrome

Pituitary disorders

Thyroid disorders

Premature menopause (primary ovarian insufficiency)

Changes that occur around puberty or during the years before menopause occurs and the 1 year after (perimenopause)

Bodywide disorders, such as liver disease or kidney disease

Extreme physical or emotional stress

Poor nutrition Sometimes the cause is unknown.

Symptoms of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding In women with abnormal uterine bleeding, bleeding may differ from typical menstrual periods in the following ways: Occurs more frequently (fewer than 24 days apart)

Varies in how many days it lasts

Lasts longer than 8 days

Occurs between periods (intermenstrual bleeding)

Involves more blood loss (loss of more than about 3 ounces of blood or periods that last 8 days or longer)

Does not occur regularly Symptoms depend on the cause of bleeding. Bleeding may be abnormal during regular menstrual cycles, or bleeding may occur at unpredictable times. Some women have symptoms associated with menstrual periods, such as breast tenderness, cramping, and bloating, but many do not. If bleeding continues, women may develop iron deficiency and sometimes anemia. Whether infertility develops depends on the cause of the bleeding.

Diagnosis of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Description of the pattern of bleeding (menstrual history)

A pregnancy test

A complete blood count

Measurement of hormone levels

Sometimes procedures such as an endometrial biopsy or hysteroscopy Abnormal uterine bleeding is suspected when bleeding occurs at irregular times or in excessive amounts. To establish that bleeding is abnormal, doctors ask questions about the pattern of bleeding (menstrual history). To determine the cause, doctors ask about other symptoms and possible causes (such as use of medications, the presence of other disorders, fibroids, and complications during pregnancies). A physical examination is also done. Tests to check for possible causes of abnormal uterine bleeding Doctors do a pregnancy test, even in adolescent girls and women who are going through menopause. Other tests to check for possible causes of vaginal bleeding may be done based on the findings during the interview and physical examination. For example, doctors usually do a complete blood count to estimate how much blood has been lost and whether anemia (including iron deficiency anemia) is present. They also may do blood tests to determine how fast blood clots (to check for clotting disorders). Doctors typically do blood tests to measure hormone levels (to check for polycystic ovary syndrome, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders, or other disorders that are common causes of vaginal bleeding). Hormones that may be measured include female hormones such as estrogen or progesterone (which helps control the menstrual cycle), thyroid hormones, and prolactin. Doctors may do a cervical cancer screening test, such as a Papanicolaou (Pap) test and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) test, if women have not been tested recently. Doctors may also do an imaging test or a procedure. For example, they may do a biopsy if results of blood tests or a Pap test are abnormal or do not identify the cause of the bleeding. Imaging tests and procedures Transvaginal ultrasonography (using a small handheld device inserted through the vagina to view the interior of the uterus) is usually used to check for growths in the uterus and to determine whether the uterine lining is thickened. Thickening of the uterine lining may result from noncancerous conditions such as polyps or fibroids or hormonal changes. (The hormonal changes that cause abnormal uterine bleeding can result in such thickening, which may cause precancerous cells to develop and increase the risk of endometrial cancer.) Transvaginal ultrasonography is done if women have any of the following (which includes most women with abnormal uterine bleeding): Risk factors for endometrial cancer, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, polycystic ovary syndrome, and excess body hair (hirsutism), regardless of age

Age 45 or older (younger if they have risk factors)

Bleeding that continues despite treatment with hormones

Pelvic or reproductive organs that cannot be examined adequately during the physical examination

Findings suggesting abnormalities in the ovaries or uterus based on the physical examination Transvaginal ultrasonography can detect most polyps, fibroids, abnormalities in the ovaries, and areas of thickening in the lining of the uterus (which may be precancerous). If transvaginal ultrasonography detects areas of thickening, other tests may be done to check for small polyps or other masses. One or both of the following tests may be done: Sonohysterography (ultrasonography after saline is infused into the uterus)

Hysteroscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through the vagina to view the uterus) Both tests may be done in the doctor's office. If the doctor's office cannot provide hysteroscopy, the procedure can be done in a hospital as an outpatient procedure. An endometrial biopsy is usually also done to check for precancerous changes and for cancer in women with any of the following: Age 45 or older plus one or more risk factors for endometrial cancer (see above)

Age under 45 plus several risk factors for endometrial cancer

Bleeding that is persistent or recurs despite treatment

Thickening of the uterine lining (detected by transvaginal ultrasonography)

Inconclusive findings during transvaginal ultrasonography