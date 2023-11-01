What causes abnormal uterine bleeding?

What causes abnormal uterine bleeding?

Abnormal uterine bleeding is often caused by problems with your female hormone levels. This can happen:

On its own, particularly around puberty and menopause

When you have polycystic ovary syndrome or endometriosis

Thyroid gland disorders and pituitary gland disorders also can affect your female hormones and cause bleeding.

Sometimes, abnormal bleeding is caused by growths in or around your uterus, such as: