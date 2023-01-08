Hives and angioedema can be allergic reactions.

Hives may occur when certain chemicals are inhaled, consumed, injected, or touched. These chemicals can be in the environment, foods, drugs (including medications), insects, plants, or other sources. They are harmless in most people. But if people are sensitive to them, these chemicals (called triggers or allergens) can cause an allergic reaction. That is, the immune system overreacts to the chemicals.

However, most of the time, hives are not part of an allergic reaction and an allergen (the cause of the allergic reaction) cannot be identified. For example, they may result from autoimmune disorders. In these disorders, the immune system malfunctions, misinterpreting the body's own tissues as foreign and attacking them. Also, some drugs cause hives directly without triggering an allergic reaction. Some physical stimuli (such as heat, cold, pressure, friction, or sunlight) may cause hives for reasons that are not well understood.

Hives usually last less than 6 weeks and are classified as acute. If hives last more than 6 weeks, they are classified as chronic.

Acute hives If a cause can be identified, acute hives are most commonly caused by Allergic reactions (such as foods and food additives, drugs, or insect bites)

Nonallergic reactions (such as drugs, physical stimuli, or autoimmune disorders) Allergic reactions are often triggered by foods, particularly eggs, fish, shellfish, nuts, and fruits; food additives; drugs; or insect bites or stings. Eating even a tiny amount of some foods can suddenly cause hives. But with other foods (such as strawberries), an allergic reaction occurs only after a larger amount is eaten. Many medications, particularly antibiotics, may cause hives. Immediate allergic reactions may also occur when a substance comes into direct contact with the skin (such as latex), after an insect bite or sting, or as a reaction to a substance that is inhaled into the lungs or through the nose. Nonallergic causes of hives include infections, some drugs, and some physical stimuli (such as pressure or cold). In more than half of cases, a specific cause of acute hives cannot be identified.