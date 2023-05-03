When should I see a doctor about my hives?

When should I see a doctor about my hives?

Call an ambulance if you have hives and:

Trouble breathing or wheezing (a whistling sound when you breathe)

Your throat feels like it’s closing up

Go to the emergency room or a doctor's office as soon as possible if you have hives and:

The hives are severe and getting worse

You start feeling weak or light-headed

You have a high fever or chills

You're throwing up, have pain in your belly, or have diarrhea (frequent, loose, or watery poop)

Your hives are dark-colored or turn into open sores

See a doctor if you have: