How do doctors tell if I have prostate cancer?

Doctors may do screening tests to see if you have prostate cancer, even if you have no symptoms. Screening tests include:

A rectal exam, in which a doctor feels inside your butt with a finger to tell if your prostate is enlarged

A blood test to measure a substance made by your prostate called PSA

Your PSA level usually goes up when you have prostate cancer. But your PSA can also go up from other causes.

If doctors suspect you have prostate cancer, they’ll do other tests:

Ultrasound

Take a sample of your prostate tissue to look at under a microscope (biopsy)

If you have prostate cancer, doctors will give your cancer a grade group score from 1 to 5 (based on Gleason score). The score is based on how abnormal the cancer cells look under the microscope. Cancers with a score of 5 are the most aggressive and very likely to spread. This score helps you and doctors decide on a treatment plan.

If you have bone pain or doctors think cancer may have spread to your bones, brain, or spinal cord, doctors will do: