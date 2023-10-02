Symptoms depend on the

Severity of decline in kidney function

Rate of decline in kidney function

Cause of decline in kidney function

Early symptoms include

Water retention, causing weight gain and swelling of the feet and ankles or puffiness of the face and hands

Decreased amount of urine

The amount of urine (which for most healthy adults is between 3 cups [about 750 milliliters] and 2 quarts [about 2 liters] per day) often decreases to less than 2 cups (about 500 milliliters) per day or stops completely. Very little urine production is called oliguria, and no urine production is called anuria. However, some people with acute kidney injury continue to produce normal amounts of urine.

Later, as acute kidney injury persists and waste products accumulate in the body, people may experience

Fatigue

Decreased ability to concentrate on mental tasks

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Overall itchiness (pruritus)

People with acute kidney injury may develop more serious symptoms of chest pain, muscle twitching, or even seizures. If fluid accumulates in the lungs, people may become short of breath.

The passing of cola-colored urine may indicate a number of kidney diseases that damage the glomeruli, the filtering units of the kidney. The brown color results from blood passing through the filtering units and may be the first sign of a condition known as a glomerulonephritis (inflammation of the filtering units). Examples include postinfectious glomerulonephritis, antiglomerular basement membrane disease, and lupus nephritis.

If acute kidney injury is caused by a blockage (an obstruction), the backup of urine within the kidneys causes the drainage system to stretch (a condition called hydronephrosis—see figure Hydronephrosis—A Distended Kidney). Urinary tract obstruction often causes a constant dull ache under the lower ribs but may cause crampy pain—ranging from mild to excruciating—usually along the sides (flanks) of the body. Some people with hydronephrosis have blood in their urine from an underlying cause, such as kidney stones. If the obstruction is located below the bladder, the bladder will enlarge. If the bladder enlarges rapidly, people are likely to feel severe pain and pressure in the pelvis, just above the pubic bone. If the bladder enlarges slowly, pain may be minimal, but the lower part of the abdomen may swell because of the enlarged bladder.

If acute kidney injury develops during hospitalization, the condition often relates to some recent injury, surgery, medication, or illness such as infection. Symptoms due to the cause of the acute kidney injury may predominate. For example, high fever, life-threateningly low blood pressure (shock), and symptoms of heart failure or liver failure may occur before symptoms of kidney failure and be more obvious and urgent.

Some of the conditions that cause acute kidney injury also affect other parts of the body. For example, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, which damages blood vessels in the kidneys, may also damage blood vessels in the lungs, causing a person to cough up blood. Rashes are typical of some causes of acute kidney injury, including microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), and some toxic drug exposures.