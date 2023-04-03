If excessive production of growth hormone starts in childhood before the growth plates of the bones (the area at the ends of bones from which bone growth occurs) have closed, the condition causes gigantism. The long bones grow enormously. A person grows to unusually great stature, and the arms and legs lengthen. Puberty may be delayed, and the genitals may not develop fully.

In most cases, excessive production of growth hormone begins between the ages of 30 and 50, long after the growth plates of the bones have closed. Increased growth hormone in adults thus cannot increase the length of bones, but it does cause acromegaly, in which the bones become deformed rather than elongated. Because changes occur slowly, they are usually not recognized for years.

Did You Know?

Acromegaly Image © Springer Science+Business Media

The person's facial features become coarse, and the hands and feet swell. Larger rings, gloves, shoes, and hats are needed. Overgrowth of the jawbone (mandible) can cause the jaw to protrude (prognathism). Cartilage in the voice box (larynx) may thicken, making the voice deep and husky. The ribs may thicken, creating a barrel chest. Joint pain is common. After many years, crippling degenerative arthritis may occur.

Gigantism Image BETTINA CIRONE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

In both gigantism and acromegaly, the tongue may enlarge and become more furrowed. Coarse body hair, which typically darkens, increases as the skin thickens. The sebaceous and sweat glands in the skin enlarge, producing excessive perspiration and often an offensive body odor.

The heart usually enlarges, and its function may be so severely impaired that heart failure occurs. Other organs in the body may be enlarged.

Sometimes a person feels disturbing sensations and weakness in the arms and legs as enlarging tissues compress the nerves. Nerves that carry messages from the eyes to the brain may also be compressed, causing loss of vision, particularly in the outer visual fields. The pressure on the brain may also cause severe headaches.

Nearly all women with acromegaly have irregular menstrual cycles. Some women produce breast milk even though they are not breastfeeding (galactorrhea) because of a related increase in the hormone prolactin. About one third of men who have acromegaly develop erectile dysfunction.

There is also an increased likelihood of developing diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure (hypertension), sleep apnea, and certain tumors, particularly affecting the large intestine, which may become cancerous. Life expectancy is reduced in people with untreated acromegaly.