John D. Carmichael, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Pituitary Disorders, Endocrinology
Education
- Medical School: Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Translational Research, UCLA Medical Center
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Editorial Board, Pituitary
- Senior Editorial Board member, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Case Reports
- Nearly 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries