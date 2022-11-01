Vitamin B6 is in most foods, but people can have vitamin B6 deficiency if they do not absorb it properly.

Many foods contain vitamin B6, but extensive processing can remove the vitamin.

People may have seizures, a scaly rash, a red tongue, cracks in the corners of the mouth, or a pins-and-needles sensation in the hands and feet.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms, the presence of possible causes, and response to vitamin B6 supplements.

Vitamin B6 supplements, taken by mouth, can correct the deficiency.

carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats (lipids), as well as for normal nerve function and for the formation of red blood cells. It also helps keep the skin healthy. (See also Overview of Vitamins.)

Good sources of vitamin B6 include dried yeast, liver, other organ meats, whole-grain cereals, fish, and legumes.

Causes of Vitamin B6 Deficiency Because vitamin B6 is present in many foods, the deficiency rarely results from inadequate intake except in severe malnutrition. However, deficiency can also occur, because extensive processing can remove vitamin B6 from foods. Vitamin B6 deficiency often results from Impaired absorption of food (malabsorption disorders)

Alcohol use disorder

Excessive loss of vitamin B6 during hemodialysis

Use of drugs that deplete vitamin B6 stored in the body These drugs include antiseizure drugscorticosteroidsrheumatoid arthritis and Wilson disease). Vitamin B6 deficiency is common among people who have had a severe deficiency of protein and calories (protein-energy undernutrition). People with protein-energy undernutrition do not consume enough vitamin B6.

Symptoms of Vitamin B6 Deficiency In adults, vitamin B6 deficiency can cause inflammation of the skin (dermatitis) and a red, greasy, scaly rash. The hands and feet may feel numb and prickling—like pins and needles. The tongue may become sore and red, and cracks may form in the corners of the mouth. People may become confused or irritable. They may have seizures. Rarely, vitamin B6 deficiency causes seizures in infants. Antiseizure drugs may be ineffective in treating these seizures in infants. Because vitamin B6 is needed to form red blood cells, deficiency can cause anemia.

Diagnosis of Vitamin B6 Deficiency History and physical examination

Response to vitamin B6 supplements The diagnosis of vitamin B6 deficiency is based on symptoms, the presence of conditions that can cause the deficiency, and response to vitamin B6 supplements. Blood tests may be done, but no blood test can clearly confirm the diagnosis.