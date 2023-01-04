The most common causes of anal itching are

Unknown (the majority)

Related to hygiene

Most often, doctors do not identify a specific disorder as the cause of anal itching, and the itching goes away without treatment after a period of time. Many of the other cases of anal itching are due to hygiene issues. Only a very few cases are caused by a specific disorder (see table Causes and Features of Anal Itching), such as pinworms or a fungal infection. Of the specific causes, only rare causes such as inflammatory bowel disease and cancer of the skin around the anus are considered serious.

Extremes in hygiene can lead to anal itching. For instance, inadequate cleansing leaves irritating stool and sweat residue on the anal skin. More commonly, overly vigorous cleansing, often with sanitary wipes and strong soaps, can dry or irritate the skin or occasionally cause an allergic reaction. Hemorrhoids can make it difficult for people to thoroughly clean themselves after a bowel movement. Some hemorrhoids produce mucus or cause leakage, both of which can cause itching.

Young children and older people may have problems controlling their urine (called urinary incontinence) or stool (called stool incontinence in children and fecal incontinence in adults). These disorders may cause irritation that leads to skin infections and anal itching.

Once anal itching starts, an itch-scratch-itch cycle can begin, in which scratching causes more itching. Often, people scratch and rub the itchy area so much that they scrape the skin open. The scrapes sometimes become irritated, which causes yet more itching. Also, people sometimes become allergic to the ointments or other treatments they use for the itching.