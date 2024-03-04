Excessive sweating may affect the entire surface of the skin but is often limited to certain parts of the body (called focal excessive sweating). The parts most often affected are the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, forehead, and armpits. Sweating in these areas is usually caused by anxiety, excitement, anger, or fear. Although such sweating is a normal response, people with excessive sweating sweat profusely and under conditions that do not cause sweating in most people.

Some people also sweat around the lips, nose, and forehead when they eat hot, spicy foods (called gustatory sweating). Gustatory sweating is normal, but certain disorders can increase such sweating, such as diabetes that affects the nerves, shingles affecting the face, brain disorders, certain disorders affecting the autonomic nervous system in the neck, and certain injuries affecting the nerves to the salivary gland in front of the ear (the parotid gland).