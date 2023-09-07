skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Skin Tags

(Acrochordons; Soft Fibromas)

ByDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    Skin tags are soft, small, flesh-colored or slightly darker skin growths that develop mostly on the neck, in the armpits, or in the groin area.

    (See also Overview of Skin Growths.)

    Usually, skin tags cause no trouble, but they may be unattractive, and clothing or nearby skin may rub and irritate them so that they bleed or hurt. Some people who have many skin tags have diabetes or prediabetes (insulin resistance).

    A doctor can easily remove skin tags by freezing them with liquid nitrogen, cutting them with scissors or a scalpel, or burning them with an electric needle (electrodesiccation). Some doctors recommend testing for diabetes for people who have multiple skin tags.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.