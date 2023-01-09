Stool Incontinence in Children

The main causes of stool incontinence are

Constipation

Occasionally physical causes or diseases

Psychologic causes

Although it seems to be a contradiction, stool incontinence is usually caused by constipation. Constipation is delay or difficulty in passing stool and can have many causes, particularly behavioral (for example, fear of using the toilet or of passing hard stool) and dietary (for example, not eating enough fiber).

But whatever the cause, as stool remains in the bowel, water is absorbed, which hardens the stool. Because it can be painful to pass a large, hard stool, children block the urge to move their bowels even more, resulting in a vicious circle of worsening constipation. The child may not be able to pass the hardened stool, which remains in the rectum (impacted stool). Then, soft, wet stool from higher in the large bowel may leak around the hardened lump of stool, resulting in stool incontinence.

If constipation continues, the wall of the rectum and large bowel stretches. Continued stretching reduces the child's sensation that the bowel is full and impairs muscle control, further increasing the risk of stool leakage.

Occasionally, doctors need to test children for a physical cause or disease.

Sometimes, psychologic factors may cause stool incontinence.