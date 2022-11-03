Doctors first ask questions about the child's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the cough and the tests that may need to be done ( see Table: Some Causes and Features of Cough in Children).

Information about the cough helps a doctor determine its cause. Therefore, a doctor may ask

What time of day does the cough occur?

What factors—such as cold air, body position, talking, eating, drinking, or exercise—trigger or relieve the cough?

What does the cough sound like?

Did symptoms begin suddenly or gradually?

What are the child’s other symptoms?

Does the cough bring up sputum or blood?

A nighttime cough can be caused by asthma or postnasal drip. Coughing at the beginning of sleep and in the morning when waking usually is caused by inflammation of the sinuses (sinusitis). Coughing in the middle of the night is more consistent with asthma. A barky cough suggests croup or sometimes a cough that is left over from a viral upper respiratory infection. A cough that started suddenly in a child with no other symptoms suggests possible inhalation of a foreign body. Contrary to what many people think, whether sputum is yellow or green or thick or thin does not help distinguish bacterial infection from other causes.

When children are 6 months to 6 years old, parents are asked about the possibility of swallowing a foreign body (such as a small toy) or small, smooth, firm foods (such as peanuts or grapes). Doctors also ask whether the child has had any recent respiratory infections, frequent bouts of pneumonia, allergies, or asthma or has been exposed to tuberculosis or other infections, as may occur during travel to certain countries.

A physical examination is done. To check for breathing problems, doctors observe the child's chest, listen to it with a stethoscope, and tap (percuss) it. Doctors also check for cold symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and abdominal pain.