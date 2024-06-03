Overview of Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors in Children

Surgical removal of the tumor

Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination

Drainage of cerebrospinal fluid

Usually, treatment of brain and spinal cord tumors involves surgically removing the tumor. Then, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination is used.

Treatment should be planned by a team of experts who have experience treating these tumors in children. The care team may include doctors who specialize in the care and treatment of babies, children, and adolescents such as pediatric cancer specialists (oncologists), pediatric neurologists, pediatric neurosurgeons, and radiation oncologists.

When possible, the tumor is removed surgically. Brain tumors are removed by opening the skull (called a craniotomy). Some brain tumors can be removed with little or no damage to the brain. After surgery, MRI is done to determine whether any of the tumor is left and, if so, how much.

After surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these treatments may be required. In children younger than 5 years of age, depending on the tumor type, chemotherapy may be used first because radiation therapy can interfere with growth and brain development. If needed, radiation therapy may be added when children are older. Chemotherapy may also have serious side effects.

If the tumor is blocking the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, a small tube (catheter) may be used to drain the cerebrospinal fluid before the tumor is surgically removed. After a local or general anesthetic is given, the tube is inserted through a tiny opening drilled in the skull, and fluid is withdrawn to reduce the pressure within the skull. The tube is connected to a gauge that measures the pressure within the skull. After a few days, the tube is removed or may be converted to a permanent drain called a shunt (see Treatment of Hydrocephalus).

Because cancer is relatively rare in children, the doctor may speak with the parents about entry into a clinical trial, if available. In such trials, some children receive the standard treatment, and others receive the treatment being tested (called experimental treatment). The experimental treatment may involve new chemotherapies, new combinations of older medications, or new surgical or radiation techniques. However, experimental treatments are not always effective, and side effects or complications may not be known.