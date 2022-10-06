In some people, only the mouth or eyes are dry (a condition called sicca complex or sicca syndrome). Dryness of the eyes may severely damage the cornea, resulting in a scratchy or irritated sensation, and a lack of tears can cause permanent eye damage. Insufficient saliva in the mouth can dull taste and smell, make eating and swallowing painful, and can cause dental cavities and salivary gland stones. The salivary glands in the cheeks (parotids) become enlarged and slightly tender in about one third of people. The mouth may also burn, which may sometimes indicate a complicating yeast infection.

Sjögren Syndrome (Tongue) Image JAMES STEVENSON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

In other people, many organs are affected. Sjögren syndrome can dry out the skin and the mucous membranes lining the nose, throat, digestive tract, voice box (larynx), windpipe (trachea), airways of the lungs, vulva, and vagina. Dryness of the vulva and vagina can make sexual intercourse painful. Dryness of the trachea can cause cough. Nerve, lung, and other tissues may be affected by the inflammation.

Joint inflammation (arthritis) occurs in about one third of people, affecting the same joints that rheumatoid arthritis affects, but the joint inflammation of Sjögren syndrome tends to be milder and is usually not destructive.

Lymph nodes may enlarge throughout the body. Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, is more common among people who have Sjögren syndrome than the general population, and people develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma at 40 times the normal rate.

Rashes, kidney damage, lung problems, pancreatitis, and vasculitis that causes damage to the peripheral nerves are some of the less common but severe manifestations of Sjögren syndrome. Raynaud syndrome occurs in about one third of people with Sjögren syndrome.

Hair loss (alopecia) may occur.

Fatigue is common in people with Sjögren syndrome.