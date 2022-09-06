How do doctors tell if I have bladder cancer?

Doctors may suspect bladder cancer if:

You have blood in your urine but don't have a urinary tract infection (UTI)

You keep getting treated for a bladder infection but your symptoms don't go away

To know for sure if you have bladder cancer, doctors will do:

Cystoscopy

Biopsy

In cystoscopy, doctors look inside your bladder with a small viewing tube. They put the tube in through the hole where your urine comes out (your urethra). You'll get medicine so it doesn't hurt. If they see something that might be cancer, they do a biopsy. In a biopsy, they take a sample of tissue to test in the laboratory.

If you have bladder cancer, doctors may do other tests, such as CT scan and chest x-ray, to see if the cancer has spread.