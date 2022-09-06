Cancer is the out-of-control growth of cells in your body. Cells are the tiny building blocks of your body. Cells specialize in what they do. Different organs are made of different kinds of cells. Almost any kind of cell can become cancerous.
What is penile cancer?
Penile cancer is skin cancer on your penis.
Penile cancer is uncommon and happens mainly in men who aren't circumcised (still have foreskin)
Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) raises the chance of having penile cancer
It usually happens on the tip of your penis (the glans) or under your foreskin
Penile cancer is usually treated by doing surgery, but very small cancers may be treated with lasers or cream
What causes penile cancer?
Risk of penile cancer is increased by:
Infection with HPV (a common sexually transmitted virus that can cause cervical cancer in women and genital warts)
Not being circumcised—circumcision is surgery to remove the foreskin from the penis
What are the symptoms of penile cancer?
Symptoms include:
At first, just a small red patch
A sore that doesn't heal
An area that's hard to the touch
A wart-like growth
When penile cancer is more advanced, you may have a larger sore or growth.
If the cancer has spread, you may get hard lumps in your groin.
How do doctors tell if I have penile cancer?
How do doctors treat penile cancer?
When they're first found, most penile cancers are small and haven't spread. For these small cancers, doctors will:
Have you apply a special cream
Do surgery or use a laser to remove the cancer and some of the tissue around it
For larger cancers, doctors do surgery to remove the cancer. Doctors try to take away as little of the penis as possible. However, bigger and more aggressive cancers need more extensive surgery.
Will I be able to pee (urinate) and have sex after getting treatment for penile cancer?
It depends where the cancer is on your penis and how advanced it is. With early, small cancers near the tip, you usually can use the remaining penis to pee and have sex.