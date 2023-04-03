White blood cells are part of your body's immune system defenses against infection and cancer. Your body has several types of white blood cells. Most white blood cells are made in your bone marrow.
What is a low white blood cell count?
A low white blood cell count is an unusually low number of one or more kinds of white blood cells.
A low white blood cell count puts you at increased risk of infection
Some infections can be life-threatening
A low white blood cell count can be a side effect of drugs, particularly chemotherapy drugs
Sometimes a low white blood cell count is caused by an infection or cancer
Doctors may do blood tests and bone marrow tests to see why your white blood cell count is low
Doctors may give you medicine to increase your white blood cells and antibiotics if you have a fever or other signs of infection
What causes a low white blood cell count?
There are many causes of a low white blood cell count:
Drugs: Many drugs, but particularly chemotherapy drugs
Infections: HIV, many other viral infections, and severe bodywide bacterial infection (sepsis)
Cancer that starts in the bone marrow, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma
Metastatic cancer in the bone marrow, such as from breast cancer or prostate cancer
Other bone marrow problems, such as myelodysplastic disorders
Radiation therapy that involves the bone marrow
What are the symptoms of a low white blood cell count?
A low white blood cell count has no specific symptoms. You get symptoms because you develop frequent infections. Sometimes the infections are unusual ones that most people don't get.
Symptoms of infections can start suddenly or slowly and can include:
Fever
Rash
Painful sores in your mouth and anus (the opening at the end of the digestive tract where stool comes out)
How can doctors tell if my white blood cell count is low?
Doctors can tell you have a low white blood cell count by doing a routine complete blood count (CBC). If you're getting treatments or have a disease that can lower your white blood cell count, doctors check your CBC often.
Sometimes, the cause is obvious, such as if you’re getting chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer.
If the cause isn't clear, doctors may do:
Blood, urine, and imaging tests looking for infection
Bone marrow biopsy (removing some bone marrow with a needle to do tests on it)
How do doctors treat a low white blood cell count?
Doctors treat a low white blood cell count using:
Antibiotics to treat any infections
Medicines to push your body to make more white blood cells
Treatment for any diseases that may be causing the count to be low