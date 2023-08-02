Starting an Exercise Program

Strength training (also called resistance training) involves forceful muscular contraction against resistance, usually using free or machine weights or sometimes body weight (such as when a person does push-ups or abdominal crunches). Some people may use elastic bands rather than weights when they begin a strength training program.

Depending on how it is done, strength training may be somewhat less beneficial for cardiovascular fitness than aerobic exercise. However, sustained, high-intensity strength training can be as beneficial for cardiovascular fitness as aerobic exercise. The main goals of strength training are to develop the following in muscle:

Strength

Size

Endurance

Flexibility

In the long run, increased muscle mass helps a person become leaner and lose body fat because muscle uses more calories, even at rest, than do other types of tissues, particularly fat. More muscle mass also means more functional ability into later years, which helps people remain independent as they age. In older adults, particularly those who are frail, such as those living in nursing homes, increased muscle mass improves recovery from critical illness by improving mobility and providing the body with protein stores that are needed for recovery (see Exercise in Older Adults).

Strengthening muscles around an injury (for example, thigh muscles with an injured knee) decreases pain. Thus, a strength training program may help in injury rehabilitation. This approach should be supervised by a rehabilitation physical therapist.

Individual exercises are designed to strengthen particular muscles or muscle groups. Usually, larger muscle groups are exercised first, then smaller ones. Usually a person starts with the legs, then exercises the upper back, chest, shoulders, and then the arms. Maximum benefit is obtained by exercising at a high workload, but not necessarily to failure. Failure is defined as the point at which it is impossible to do another repetition while using the correct technique.

Traditionally, particular exercises are done in sets. Each set includes 8 to 12 repetitions of the exercise, done continuously (that is, no rest, or joint “locking,” between repetitions). The amount of weight used is the maximum that allows the person to do 8 to 12 repetitions in a relatively slow and controlled manner, without heaving, throwing, or lowering the weight too quickly. If the first set is done with high, steady tension, each subsequent set provides progressively less value. Three is generally the maximum recommended number of sets for most strength training exercises.

Tension time is another way to determine recommended muscle workload besides simply counting the amount and number of times a weight is lifted. Tension time refers to the total duration of lifting and lowering the weight in one set. Tension time should be briefer if the goal is moderate exercise and building strength than if the goal is more muscular endurance than strength (for example, during rehabilitation from injury). Tension time—rather than number of repetitions—is a better gauge of recommended muscle workload, whether exercising for strength, increases in muscle mass, or endurance.

To continue to increase strength and muscle mass, once the recommended tension time is achieved with good technique, weight should be increased to the maximum at which the person can maintain or be challenged again with the same tension time. Recommended tension time is ideally 40 to 60 seconds per set for the upper body and, because the lower body has greater endurance, about 60 to 90 seconds for the lower body. If the goal is muscular endurance, tension time is usually about 90 to 120 seconds. Strength athletes, such as power lifters, respond better and favor briefer tension times of 10 to 30 seconds because the concurrently heavier loads stimulate superior strength increases, although with less muscle growth and increases in endurance. However, the average person should avoid such heavy training because heavier loads also increase tissue strain and thus the risk of injury.

Did You Know...

Frequency of exercise is a critical factor. Muscles start to break down when exercised heavily more often than every other day. The day after an adequate workout, bleeding and microscopic tears are present in muscle fibers, which is probably why muscles feel sore. This soreness (also called an alarm reaction) is one sign that muscles are being stimulated to repair themselves and grow to adapt to a higher state of function. Exercisers should allow about 48 hours for muscles to recover after exercise. After very vigorous exercise, a muscle group may take several days to heal completely and thus become stronger. Hence, in strength training, it is usually best to alternate the muscle groups being exercised. One ideal schedule, for example, alternates exercise for the upper body on one day with exercise for the lower body on the next, with each muscle trained no more than twice per week. The more intense and the more exercise done for a muscle, the less often it should be worked. People who train with a very high level of intensity of effort likely should not train each muscle any more than once a week to allow for proper recovery.

Injury rehabilitation may not aim for development of large muscles initially, although better muscle function and strength strongly correlate with reduced pain. Exercising with less weight but increased number of repetitions can increase strength and endurance, provide some aerobic exercise (particularly if rests between sets are less than 60 seconds), and increase blood flow to the area, which accelerates healing. This approach may be tolerated better than exercising muscles with too much weight and fewer repetitions, which requires a high degree of motivation. Exercise form must be strictly maintained because incorrect form risks aggravating the injury. People who are undergoing rehabilitation may limit exercise because of discomfort or pain. Occasionally these people also may be inexperienced with exercise and may not know how much effort they are capable of. Once the injured person's confidence and function increase (and often pain decreases), intensity of effort and workloads should increase in order to optimize results.

In circuit weight training, the large muscles of the legs, hips, back, and chest are exercised followed by the smaller muscles of the shoulders, arms, abdomen, and neck. Some people prefer to train legs last because they require so much energy and are so fatiguing to work. Circuit weight training of only 15 to 20 minutes (with 30 seconds or less of rest between exercises/sets) potentially can benefit the cardiovascular system more than jogging or using aerobic exercise machines for the same amount of time. The workout is often more intense, and heart rate can increase even more as a result. However, resting for longer periods between certain exercise sets might help recovery of muscle energy stores between sets, resulting in better effort in subsequent sets and thus more muscle strength gains.

Safe technique is of paramount importance. Jerking or dropping weights can cause injury due to sudden starts and stops. People should move smoothly and continuously while exercising, striving for proper body mechanics (chest high, shoulders square and back, stomach pulled in tight, avoiding locking the joints). Controlled breathing prevents light-headedness and fainting, which can occur when forcefully exhaling or bearing down. Specifically, people should exhale while lifting a weight and inhale while lowering a weight. If a movement is slow, such as lowering a weight for 5 seconds or longer, people may need to breathe in and out more than once, but breathing still should be coordinated so that a final breath is taken just before the lifting phase and released when lifting begins.

Blood pressure increases during resistance training, particularly when the large muscles of the lower body are worked and when gripping very hard with the hands (as when doing the leg press exercise while gripping the machine's handles). However, blood pressure returns to normal quickly after exercise. This temporary increase in blood pressure is minimal when the breathing technique is correct, no matter how hard a person may exert. Most people who intend to lift weights benefit from initial supervision that includes instruction on how to set the weights and seat levels, how to maintain proper technique, and how to breathe during exercises. Having a professional trainer observe as the person exercises is usually most helpful, so that improper techniques can be identified and corrected.