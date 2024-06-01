Insomnia and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS)

Tests are not needed if symptoms suggest a cause such as poor sleep habits, stress, shift work disorder, or restless leg syndrome (an irresistible urge to move the legs or arms just before or during sleep).

Doctors sometimes refer people to a sleep disorders specialist for evaluation in a sleep laboratory. Reasons for such a referral include

An uncertain diagnosis

Suspicion of certain disorders (such as sleep apnea, a seizure disorder, narcolepsy, and periodic limb movement disorder)

Insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness persisting despite basic measures to correct it (changing behavior to improve sleep and taking sleep aids for a short time)

Presence of warning signs or other symptoms such as nightmares and twitching of the legs or arms during sleep

Dependence on sleep aids

The evaluation typically consists of polysomnography and sometimes observation (and sometimes video recording) of unusual movements during an entire night's sleep. Other tests are sometimes also done.

Polysomnography is usually done overnight in a sleep laboratory, which may be located in a hospital, clinic, hotel room, or other facility that is equipped with a bed, bathroom, and monitoring equipment. Electrodes are pasted to the scalp and face to record the brain's electrical activity (electroencephalography, or EEG) as well as eye movements. Applying these electrodes is painless. The recordings help provide doctors with information about sleep stages. Electrodes are also attached to other areas of the body to record heart rate (electrocardiography, or ECG), muscle activity (electromyography), and breathing. A painless clip is attached to a finger or an ear to record oxygen levels in the blood. Polysomnography can detect breathing disorders (such as obstructive or central sleep apnea), seizure disorders, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, and unusual movements and behaviors during sleep (parasomnias). Polysomnography is now commonly done in the home to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea, but not any other sleep disorders; when done at home, EEG, ECG, and electromyography are not done.

A multiple sleep latency test is done to distinguish between physical fatigue and excessive daytime sleepiness and to check for narcolepsy. People spend the day in a sleep laboratory. They are given the opportunity to take 5 naps at 2-hour intervals. They lie in a darkened room and are asked to take a nap. Polysomnography is used as part of this test to assess how quickly people fall asleep. It detects when people fall asleep and is used to monitor the stages of sleep during the naps.

The maintenance of wakefulness test is used to determine how well people can remain awake while sitting in a quiet room. This test helps determine how severe daytime sleepiness is and whether people can safely do their usual daily activities (such as driving a car).

Tests to evaluate the heart, lungs, and liver may be done in people with excessive daytime sleepiness if symptoms or results from the physical examination suggest that another disorder is the cause.