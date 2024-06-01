skip to main content
Sleep Disorders in Dementia

ByRichard J. Schwab, MD, University of Pennsylvania, Division of Sleep Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2024
In people with dementia, such as Alzheimer disease, sleep patterns are often abnormal. As dementia progresses, the time spent in light sleep increases, so people are easily awakened.

People with dementia may also have disorders that contribute to sleep problems. Disorders such as arthritis, dehydration, and infections may cause pain or discomfort, interfering with sleep. Use of certain medications or interactions between medications may also interfere with sleep.

Treatment of Sleep Disorders in Dementia

  • Treatment of the underlying disorder

  • General measures

Treatment of the dementia or any underlying disorder causing pain or discomfort may help improve sleep.

The following general measures may help:

  • Not taking or taking fewer naps during the day because naps may make sleeping at night more difficult

  • Walking outside in the sunshine

  • Exercising

  • Keeping the temperature in the bedroom comfortable

  • Not consuming beverages or foods that contain caffeine or alcohol during the evening

Medications to aid sleep (sedatives) cause confusion, falls, and agitation in people with dementia and are not used.

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

