Hội chứng tắc nghẽn xoang

1. Northup PG, Garcia-Pagan JC, Garcia-Tsao G, et al: Vascular Liver Disorders, Portal Vein Thrombosis, and Procedural Bleeding in Patients With Liver Disease: 2020 Practice Guidance by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. Hepatology 73(1):366-413, 2021. doi: 10.1002/hep.31646

2. Tay J, Tinmouth A, Fergusson D, et al: Systematic review of controlled clinical trials on the use of ursodeoxycholic acid for the prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 13(2):206-17, 2007. doi: 10.1016/j.bbmt.2006.09.012