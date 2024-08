Tổng quan về bệnh lý thoái hóa myelin

1. Kunchok A, Aksamit AJ Jr, Davis JM 3rd, et al : Association between tumor necrosis factor inhibitor exposure and inflammatory Central Nervous System Events. JAMA Neurol 77 (8):937–946, 2020 doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.1162

2. Oliveira MCB, de Brito MH, Simabukuro, MM: Central nervous system demyelination associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors: Review of the literature. Front Neurol 11:538695, 2020. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2020.538695 eCollection 2020.