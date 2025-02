Tổng quan về ngược đãi trẻ em

Sau đây là các tài nguyên tiếng Anh có thể hữu ích. Vui lòng lưu ý rằng CẨM NANG không chịu trách nhiệm về nội dung của các tài nguyên này.

Mandatory Reporters of Child Abuse and Neglect: Information about who is required to report abuse by state in the US

Early Intervention Services: Services by US state for infants and toddlers

Child Welfare Information Gateway: Child welfare information gateway from the US government containing guidance on many aspects of child abuse as well as listings of state and federal resources

Child Welfare Information Gateway: Child Abuse and Neglect: Specific information on child abuse, including definitions, identification, risk factors, mandatory reporting, and much else