Ексгібіціоністський розлад

Exhibitionism is characterized by achievement of sexual excitement through genital exposure, usually to an unsuspecting stranger. It may also refer to a strong desire to be observed by other people during sexual activity. Exhibitionistic disorder involves acting on these urges with a nonconsenting person or experiencing significant distress or functional impairment because of such urges and impulses.

Exhibitionism is a form of paraphilia, but most people who have exhibitionism do not meet the clinical criteria for a paraphilic disorder, which require that a person's behavior, fantasies, or intense urges result in clinically significant distress or impaired functioning or cause harm to others (which in exhibitionism includes acting on the urges with a nonconsenting person). The condition must also have been present for ≥ 6 months.

Although the true prevalence is unknown, estimated prevalence in men is approximately 2 to 4% (1); prevalence appears to be lower in women. Few females are diagnosed with exhibitionistic disorder. Thomas et al (2) suggest that sex differences in sociosexuality may be relevant in this long-observed sex difference.

Exhibitionists (usually male) may masturbate while exposing or fantasizing about exposing themselves to others. They may be aware of their need to surprise, shock, or impress the unwilling observer. The victim is almost always a female adult or a child of either sex. Actual sexual contact is rarely sought, and physical harm to the unsuspecting witness is unusual.

Onset is usually during adolescence; occasionally, the first act occurs at a wider range of ages, during preadolescence or middle age.

About 30% of apprehended male sex offenders are exhibitionists (3). Recidivism rates as high as approximately 40% have been reported (4). Although it is reported to occur, the vast majority of those with exhibitionism do not engage in physically aggressive sexual behaviors.

Although many exhibitionists marry, the marriage is often troubled by poor social and sexual adjustment, including frequent sexual dysfunction (see Male Sexual Function and Dysfunction and Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction).

Exhibitionists may also have a personality disorder (usually antisocial) or conduct disorder (5).

For some people, exhibitionism is expressed as a strong desire to have other people watch their sexual acts. What appeals to such people is not the act of surprising an audience but rather of being seen by a consenting audience. People with this form of exhibitionism may make pornographic films or become adult entertainers. They rarely experience distress or impairment due to this desire and thus may not have a psychiatric disorder.

Diagnosis of Exhibitionistic Disorder Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5-TR) criteria Diagnosis of exhibitionistic disorder requires the following (1): Patients experience recurrent and intense sexual arousal from the exposure of one's genitals to an unsuspecting person, as manifested by fantasies, urges, or behaviors.

Patients have acted on their sexual urges with a nonconsenting person, or these sexual urges or fantasies cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

The condition has been present for ≥ 6 months. The clinician must specify whether the patient is sexually aroused by exposing genitals to prepubescent children or to physically mature individuals, or both. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition,Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). American Psychiatric Association Publishing, Washington, DC.

Treatment of Exhibitionistic Disorder Psychotherapy and support groups

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Sometimes antiandrogen medications When laws are broken and sex offender status is conferred, treatment of exhibitionistic disorder usually begins with psychotherapy, support groups, and SSRIs (1, 2 ). If SSRIs are ineffective and if the disorder is severe, medications that reduce testosterone levels and thus reduce libido should be considered. These medications are referred to as antiandrogens, although the most commonly used medications do not actually block the effects of testosterone. These medications include gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists (eg, leuprolide) and depot medroxyprogesterone acetate; both decrease pituitary production of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). Full informed consent and appropriate monitoring of liver function and serum testosterone levels are required. Recidivism rates are high. Effectiveness of treatment is monitored based on self-report, penile plethysmography, and arrest records. Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Garcia FD, Thibaut F: Current concepts in the pharmacotherapy of paraphilias. Drugs 71(6):771-790, 2011. doi: 10.2165/11585490-000000000-00000 2. Thibaut F: Pharmacological treatment of paraphilias. Isr J Psychiatry Relat Sci 49(4):297-305, 2012. Isr J Psychiatry Relat Sci 2012;49(4):297-305. PMID: 23585467