Загальні відомості про медикаментозне лікування дітей

Children are generally subject to the same adverse effects as adults (see Adverse Drug Reactions), but they have increased risk with certain drugs because of differences in pharmacokinetics or because of drug effects on growth and development. Some common drugs with unique or higher risk of adverse effects in children are listed in table Some Drugs Manifesting Differential Toxicity in Children.

Younger children are at especially high risk of accidental poisoning when they discover and take caregivers’ vitamins or drugs, even vitamins and drugs that have been thrown away. When discarding a drug, consumers may seek disposal instructions on the package insert or review information at the FDA web site. Options include taking the drug to a local drug collection program (possibly at a pharmacy or local law enforcement site) or mixing the drug with an undesirable material (eg, cat litter, coffee grounds), tightly wrapping it in plastic, placing it in a watertight container or bag, and then disposing it in the trash.

Infants may be at risk of toxicity from drugs used by adults; toxicity may occur prenatally when they are exposed via placental transfer or postnatally when exposed through breast milk (numerous agents— дивитися Деякі препарати протипоказані годуючим матерям and Дивитися таблицю: Деякі препарати протипоказані годуючим матерям). Because there are limited data regarding the potential for drug exposure during pregnancy and lactation, the 21st Century Cures Act established a task force to identify gaps in knowledge and research on safe and effective therapies for pregnant women and lactating women (1).

Other types of inadvertent exposure include skin contact with caregivers who have recently applied certain topical drugs (eg, scopolamine for motion sickness, malathion for lice, diphenhydramine for poison ivy).

Adverse effects, including death, have occurred in children receiving over-the-counter cough and cold preparations containing some combination of an antihistamine, sympathomimetic decongestant, and the antitussive dextromethorphan (2). Current recommendations are that over-the-counter cough and cold preparations should not be given to children < 4 years old, and should be given cautiously to children 4 to 6 years old.