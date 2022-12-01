Загальні відомості про медикаментозне лікування дітей

Drug treatment in children differs from that in adults, most obviously because pediatric drug dosing is usually based on weight or surface area (1). Doses (and dosing intervals) differ because of age-related variations in drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination (see Pharmacokinetics in Children) (2).Thus, children are not given adult doses. Furthermore, it cannot be assumed that a child’s dose is proportional to an adult’s dose (ie, that a 7-kg child requires 1/10 the dose of a 70-kg adult).
Most drugs have not been adequately studied in children, but, legislation in the US, the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act of 2001 and the Pediatric Research Equity Act of 2003 (both made permanent in 2012 [3]) now provide the statutory and regulatory authority to incentivize and require therapeutic trials in children. As a result of these acts, numerous labeling changes were made to provide dosing, pharmacokinetic, and safety information for children (see also the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] 2020 status report).
Children are generally subject to the same adverse effects as adults (see Adverse Drug Reactions), but they have increased risk with certain drugs because of differences in pharmacokinetics or because of drug effects on growth and development. Some common drugs with unique or higher risk of adverse effects in children are listed in table Some Drugs Manifesting Differential Toxicity in Children.
Деякі препарати, що мають різну токсичність у дітей
Drug
Clinical Syndrome
Mechanism
Comments
Anesthetics, topical (eg, benzocaine, mixture of lidocaine and prilocaine)
Cyanosis
Formation of methemoglobin (ferrous iron oxidized to ferric iron)
Incidence rare
Ceftriaxone
Bilirubin displaced from albumin
Affects only neonates
Codeine*
Respiratory depression
Death
Ultrarapid metabolization of codeine to morphine
Genetic variant
Deaths have occurred after surgery and in a breastfed infant whose mother took codeine
Diphenoxylate
Respiratory depression
Death
CNS depression (in immature CNS)
Overdose syndrome, usually in children < 2 years
Fluoroquinolones
Cartilage toxicity
Unknown
Suspected based on animal studies, but adverse effects in humans unproved—short-term use may be safe
Lindane (topical)
Seizures
CNS toxicity
Probably enhanced absorption in children
Should not be used in children < 50 kg (alternative should be used)
Prochlorperazine
Altered CNS function
Extrapyramidal effects
Opisthotonus
Bulging fontanelles
Actions via multiple CNS receptors
Febrile and dehydrated infants especially at risk
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors
Suicidal ideation
Unknown
Increased incidence of suicidal ideation in children and adolescents
Tetracycline
Discoloration and pitting of tooth enamel
Chelation with calcium in growing teeth
Not given to children < 8 years
* See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' clinical report about codeine metabolism in children.
CNS = central nervous system.
Younger children are at especially high risk of accidental poisoning when they discover and take caregivers’ vitamins or drugs, even vitamins and drugs that have been thrown away. When discarding a drug, consumers may seek disposal instructions on the package insert or review information at the FDA web site. Options include taking the drug to a local drug collection program (possibly at a pharmacy or local law enforcement site) or mixing the drug with an undesirable material (eg, cat litter, coffee grounds), tightly wrapping it in plastic, placing it in a watertight container or bag, and then disposing it in the trash.
Infants may be at risk of toxicity from drugs used by adults; toxicity may occur prenatally when they are exposed via placental transfer or postnatally when exposed through breast milk (numerous agents— дивитися Деякі препарати протипоказані годуючим матерям and Дивитися таблицю: Деякі препарати протипоказані годуючим матерям). Because there are limited data regarding the potential for drug exposure during pregnancy and lactation, the 21st Century Cures Act established a task force to identify gaps in knowledge and research on safe and effective therapies for pregnant women and lactating women (1).
Other types of inadvertent exposure include skin contact with caregivers who have recently applied certain topical drugs (eg, scopolamine for motion sickness, malathion for lice, diphenhydramine for poison ivy).
Adverse effects, including death, have occurred in children receiving over-the-counter cough and cold preparations containing some combination of an antihistamine, sympathomimetic decongestant, and the antitussive dextromethorphan (2). Current recommendations are that over-the-counter cough and cold preparations should not be given to children < 4 years old, and should be given cautiously to children 4 to 6 years old.
Довідкові матеріали щодо побічних ефектів та токсичності
