Медулобластома

MRI

Histologic evaluation of biopsy specimen or entire resected tumor

MRI with gadolinium contrast is the test of choice for initial evaluation of possible medulloblastoma. Definitive diagnosis is made using tumor tissue obtained by biopsy or ideally by gross total resection of the tumor at initial presentation.

Once the initial diagnosis is established, staging and risk group determination are critical in medulloblastoma.

Staging tests include

MRI of the entire spine

Lumbar puncture for cerebrospinal fluid cytology

Postoperative brain MRI to assess for any residual tumor

Risk assessment is based on amount of residual tumor and evidence of spread of disease:

High risk: Postoperative residual disease is > 1.5 cm 2 or there is disseminated microscopic or gross disease.

Average risk: Postoperative residual disease is ≤ 1.5 cm2 and there is no dissemination.

Molecular grouping is also part of the diagnostic evaluation; treatments and risk assessment evolve based on these molecular features. The major molecular groups for medulloblastoma are WNT-activated, SHH-activated, group 3, and group 4. New subgroups with prognostic significance have emerged at a more granular level below the 4 major molecular groups.

(See also the World Health Organization's 2021 classification of tumors of the central nervous system.)