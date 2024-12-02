Гіперглікемія новонароджених

Hyperglycemia is a serum glucose concentration > 150 mg/dL (> 8.3 mmol/L). Diagnosis is with serum glucose testing. Treatment is reduction of the IV dextrose concentration or of the infusion rate, or IV insulin.

The most common cause of neonatal hyperglycemia is

Iatrogenic

Iatrogenic causes usually involve too-rapid IV infusions of dextrose during the first few days of life in very low-birth-weight infants (< 1.5 kg).

The other important cause is physiologic stress caused by surgery, hypoxia, respiratory distress syndrome, or sepsis; fungal sepsis poses a special risk. In preterm infants, partially defective processing of proinsulin to insulin and relative insulin resistance may cause hyperglycemia.

In addition, transient neonatal diabetes mellitus is a rare, self-limited cause that usually occurs in small-for-gestational-age infants; corticosteroid therapy also may result in transient hyperglycemia. Hyperglycemia is less common than hypoglycemia, but it is important because it increases morbidity and mortality of the underlying causes.

Symptoms and Signs of Neonatal Hyperglycemia Symptoms and signs of neonatal hyperglycemia are those of the underlying disorder.

Diagnosis of Neonatal Hyperglycemia Serum glucose testing Diagnosis of neonatal hyperglycemia is by serum glucose testing. Additional laboratory findings may include glycosuria and marked serum hyperosmolarity.