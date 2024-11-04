Genu Varum (О-подібне викривлення ніг) і Genu Valgum (Х-подібне викривлення ніг)

Blount disease is due to a growth disturbance of the medial aspect of the proximal tibial growth plate; genu varum and tibial torsion may occur. Blount disease may occur in early childhood or in adolescence (when it is associated with overweight).

Early diagnosis of Blount disease is difficult because radiographs may be normal; the classic radiographic finding is angulation (beaking) of the medial metaphysis.

Early use of splints or braces can be effective, but surgery with or without an external fixator is often needed.