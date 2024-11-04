Вроджений мультиплексний артрогрипоз

Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita refers to a group of rare congenital disorders characterized by multiple joint contractures present at birth. These disorders result from limitation of joint movement in utero. Intelligence may be normal or impaired depending on the underlying etiology. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment includes joint manipulation and casting and sometimes surgery.

(See also Overview of Congenital Musculoskeletal Anomalies.)

Arthrogryposis is not a specific diagnosis but rather a clinical finding of congenital contractures; these may be present in > 300 different disorders. Prevalence was 8.5/100,000 live births and perinatal mortality was 32.5% in a multinational database study (1). Based on this high risk of adverse outcomes, establishing a specific diagnosis is important for prognosis and genetic counseling.

There are 2 major types of arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), which account for ≥ 50% of patients (2):

Amyoplasia (classic arthrogryposis): Multiple symmetric contractures occur in the limbs. Affected muscles are hypoplastic and have fibrous and fatty degeneration. Usually intelligence is normal. Approximately 10% of patients have abdominal abnormalities (eg, gastroschisis, bowel atresia) due to a lack of muscle formation. Nearly all cases are sporadic.

Distal arthrogryposis: The hands and feet are involved, but the large joints are typically spared. Distal arthrogryposes are a heterogeneous group of disorders, many of which are associated with a specific gene defect in one of a number of genes that encode components of the contractile apparatus. Many distal arthrogryposes are transmitted as autosomal dominant disorders, but X-linked mutations are also known.

In a study of 125 affected people, 43% had amyoplasia, 27% had distal arthrogryposis, and 30% had other forms (3).

Etiology of Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Many pathologic processes that cause immobilization of a fetus' limbs during or shortly after the embryonic formation of joints may result in AMC. AMC occurs when embryofetal neuromuscular function and development are impaired. Any condition that impairs in utero movement for > 3 weeks can result in AMC. Causes may involve Physical limitation of movement (eg, due to uterine malformations, multiple gestations, or oligohydramnios) causing fetal akinesia/hypokinesia syndrome (Pena-Shokeir syndrome), frequently associated with pulmonary hypoplasia

Maternal disorders (eg, multiple sclerosis, impaired uterine vascularity)

Genetic disorders affecting the fetus (eg, neuropathies; myopathies, including muscular dystrophies; connective tissue disorders; impaired fetal vascularity; anterior horn cell disease) More than 400 genes have been linked to AMC (1). Довідковий матеріал щодо етіології 1. Dieterich K, Kimber E, Hall JG. Central nervous system involvement in arthrogryposis multiplex congenita: Overview of causes, diagnosis, and care. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2019;181(3):345-353. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31732

Symptoms and Signs of Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Musculoskeletal deformities are prominent at birth. AMC is not progressive; however, the condition that causes it (eg, muscular dystrophy) may be. Affected joints are contracted in flexion or extension. In the classic manifestations of AMC, shoulders are sloped, adducted, and internally rotated, the elbows are extended, and the wrists and digits are flexed. Hips may be dislocated and are usually slightly flexed. Knees are extended; feet are often in the equinovarus position. Leg muscles are usually hypoplastic, and limbs tend to be tubular and featureless. Soft-tissue webbing sometimes occurs over ventral aspects of the flexed joints. The spine may be scoliotic. Except for slenderness of the long bones, the skeleton appears normal on radiographs. Physical disabilities may be severe. Some children also have primary central nervous system dysfunction, which may be associated with intellectual disability (1, 2). Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Сховати деталі This photo shows the typical appearance of a child with 4-limb arthrogryposis. Note adduction and internal rotation at the shoulders, extension at the elbows and flexion of the wrists, fixed flexion of the knees, and severe equinovarus feet. © Springer Science+Business Media Endotracheal intubation during surgery may be difficult because children may have small, immobile jaws. Other anomalies that rarely accompany arthrogryposis include microcephaly, cleft palate, cryptorchidism, and cardiac and urinary tract abnormalities; these findings raise suspicion for an underlying chromosomal defect or genetic syndrome. Довідкові матеріали щодо симптомів та ознак 1. Dieterich K, Kimber E, Hall JG. Central nervous system involvement in arthrogryposis multiplex congenita: Overview of causes, diagnosis, and care. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2019;181(3):345-353. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31732 2. Dahan-Oliel N, Cachecho S, Barnes D, et al. International multidisciplinary collaboration toward an annotated definition of arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2019;181(3):288-299. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31721