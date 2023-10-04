Синдром 47,XYY

47,XYY syndrome is the presence of two Y chromosomes and one X chromosome in a phenotypic male.

(See also Overview of Chromosomal Abnormalities and see Overview of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities.)

The 47,XYY syndrome occurs in approximately 1/1000 live male births.

Affected boys tend to be taller than average and have a 10- to 15-point IQ reduction compared with family members. There are few physical problems. Minor behavior disorders, hyperactivity, attention-deficit disorder, and learning disorders are more common.

XYY syndrome was once thought to cause aggressive or violent criminal behavior, but this theory has been disproved.