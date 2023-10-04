skip to main content
Синдром 47,XYY

ЗаNina N. Powell-Hamilton, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2023

47,XYY syndrome is the presence of two Y chromosomes and one X chromosome in a phenotypic male.

    (See also Overview of Chromosomal Abnormalities and see Overview of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities.)

    The 47,XYY syndrome occurs in approximately 1/1000 live male births.

    Affected boys tend to be taller than average and have a 10- to 15-point IQ reduction compared with family members. There are few physical problems. Minor behavior disorders, hyperactivity, attention-deficit disorder, and learning disorders are more common.

    XYY syndrome was once thought to cause aggressive or violent criminal behavior, but this theory has been disproved.

