Токсична дія заліза

Iron (Fe) is a component of hemoglobin, myoglobin, and many enzymes in the body. Heme iron is contained mainly in animal products. It is absorbed much better than nonheme iron (eg, in plants and grains). Non heme iron accounts for > 85% of iron in the average diet. However, absorption of nonheme iron is increased when it is consumed with animal protein and vitamin C.

Iron may accumulate in the body because of

Iron therapy given in excessive amounts or for too long

Repeated blood transfusions

Alcohol-related liver disease

Overdose of iron

Iron overload can also result from an inherited iron overload disease (hemochromatosis), a potentially fatal but easily treatable genetic disorder in which too much iron is absorbed. Hemochromatosis affects > 1 million Americans.

An overdose of iron is toxic, causing vomiting, diarrhea, and damage to the intestine and other organs.

Diagnosis of iron toxicity is based on clinical evaluation and sometimes (eg, in chronic toxicity) requires confirmation with serum iron and ferritin concentration.

Treatment of iron toxicity often involves deferoxamine, which binds with iron and is excreted in urine. Hemochromatosis is treated with phlebotomy.