Артеріовенозні мальформації спинного мозку

Imaging

Spinal cord arteriovenous malformations may be detected incidentally during imaging. They are suspected clinically in patients with unexplained segmental neurologic deficits or subarachnoid hemorrhage, particularly those who have sudden, severe back pain or cutaneous midline angiomas.

Diagnosis of AVMs is by MRI (usually done first), then magnetic resonance angiography, and then selective arteriography. Occasionally, myelography plus CT is used.