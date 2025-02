Assessment of the autonomic nervous system involves checking for the following:

Postural hypotension

Heart rate changes in response to the Valsalva maneuver

Decreased or absent sweating

Evidence of Horner syndrome (unilateral ptosis, pupillary constriction, facial anhidrosis)

Disturbances of bowel, bladder, sexual, and hypothalamic function should be noted.

