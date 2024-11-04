Грижа диска поперекового відділу хребта

MRI or CT

Diagnosis is usually suspected during a history and physical examination and confirmed by MRI or CT.

The physical examination should include the an evaluation of strength, sensation, and reflexes. Tests for dural tension should also be done.

On examination, with the patient in supine position with legs extended, raising the leg may cause pain to radiate down the posterior thigh to below the knee (straight leg-raising test). Pain can be bilateral with central disc herniation.

Straightening the knee while sitting can produce similar pain (sitting straight-leg raising test). A variation of this test in which straightening the knee with the patient sitting and bending forward at the waist with the foot dorsiflexed is called the slump test.

In upper lumbar disc herniation (L1-2, L2-3), extending the leg at the hip with the patient prone can cause pain radiating into the anterior thigh (femoral stretch test).

Achilles tendon and patellar reflexes may be diminished or absent.

MRI or CT can identify the cause and precise level of the lesion. Rarely (ie, when MRI is contraindicated and CT is inconclusive), CT myelography is necessary. Electrodiagnostic testing may help identify the involved root if the pain has been present for at least 2 weeks. Earlier testing may result in a false-negative exam.

Because an asymptomatic herniated disc is common, the clinician must carefully correlate symptoms and physical examination findings with MRI abnormalities before invasive procedures are considered.