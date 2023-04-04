Як аспірувати або вводити ін'єкцію в синовіальну сумку ліктьового відростка

Indications for Aspirating or Injecting an Olecranon Bursa

Aspiration of bursal effusion to determine cause of bursitis

Rarely, injection of corticosteroid for persistent or recurrent bursitis

Olecranon bursa aspiration is usually done for diagnosis (eg, to diagnose septic or crystal-induced bursitis). Because the olecranon bursa is the most common site of septic bursitis, olecranon effusion should be sent to the laboratory for cell count and differential, crystal analysis, Gram stain, culture, and sensitivity tests.

Corticosteroid injection is occasionally necessary in the olecranon bursa. Therapeutic injection should be done only if all of the following criteria are satisfied:

Infection has been excluded by bursal fluid analysis.

Bursal fluid reaccumulates.

Symptoms are not relieved by local measures such as ice, elevation, elastic bandage or orthosis wear, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (if not contraindicated).

When needed, bursal injection may provide rapid relief, which can be particularly beneficial for large or painful effusions.