Варіанти бородавок та інші ураження, пов’язані з ВПЛ
Clinical Form
Human Papillomavirus Type
Description
16, 55
Flat, brown, verrucous papules on the vulva and penis
Buschke-Löwenstein tumor
6
Large cauliflower-like tumors on the anogenital surface
Butcher’s wart (meat handler’s wart)
7
Common warts, usually benign, that occur on the hands of meat workers
May appear more cauliflower-like than common warts
Common warts
1, 2, 4, 7, 75–77
Sharply demarcated, rough, round or irregular, firm, and light gray, yellow, brown, or gray-black nodules 2 to 10 mm in diameter
Epidermodysplasia verruciformis
3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21–25, 36–39, 47, 49
Flat-topped white, brown, or red papules or larger more raised papules resembling a seborrheic keratosis
Rare, inherited predisposition to developing widespread HPV infection and often skin cancer (such as squamous cell carcinoma) as early as a patient's 20s
External genital warts
6 and 11 (most commonly), and 1a, 2, 4, 7, 16, 18, 27b, 27, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 54, 57b, 57c, 61, 65, 72, 81, 89†
Discrete flat to broad-based smooth to velvety papules to rough and pedunculated excrescences on the perineal, perirectal, labial, and penile areas
Flat warts (plane warts)
3, 10, 26–29, 41
Smooth, flat-topped, yellow-brown, pink, or skin-colored papules
77
Thought to be a well-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma
Laryngeal papillomas
6, 11
One or more wart-like lesions on the larynx or elsewhere in the respiratory tract
Called recurrent respiratory papillomatosis in children
Oral focal epithelial hyperplasia (Heck disease)
13, 32
Multiple pale, flat-topped, cobblestoned papules in the lining of the mouth
Oral papillomas
2, 6, 7, 11, 16, 18, 32, 57
Common, painless lesion anywhere in the mouth
16 (predominantly), 18
Can involve the tongue, tonsils, soft palate, or the walls of the pharynx
Palmar and plantar warts
1, 2, 4
Are often tender and plantar warts can make walking and standing uncomfortable
Periungual warts
1, 2, 4, 7‡
Thickened, fissured, cauliflower-like skin around the nail plate, usually asymptomatic, but can be painful as they enlarge
Warts in kidney transplant patients
75–77
Often multiple and difficult to treat
HPV-associated mucosal and anogenital cancers
16 and 18 (most commonly), and 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, 68
Various manifestations, see anal cancer, cervical cancer, penile cancer, vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer
* Affected women and female partners of affected patients should be frequently evaluated for cervical cancer.
† Al-Awadhi R, Al-Mutairi N, Albatineh AN, Chehadeh W: Association of HPV genotypes with external anogenital warts: A cross sectional study. BMC Infect Dis 19(1):375, 2019. doi: 10.1186/s12879-019-4005-4
‡ Most often caused by subtypes that cause common warts.
HPV = human papillomavirus.
Some data adapted from Cubie HA: Diseases associated with human papillomavirus infection. Virology 445(1-2):21–34, 2013. doi: 10.1016/j.virol.2013.06.007