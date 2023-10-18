* Affected women and female partners of affected patients should be frequently evaluated for cervical cancer.

† Al-Awadhi R, Al-Mutairi N, Albatineh AN, Chehadeh W: Association of HPV genotypes with external anogenital warts: A cross sectional study. BMC Infect Dis 19(1):375, 2019. doi: 10.1186/s12879-019-4005-4

‡ Most often caused by subtypes that cause common warts.

HPV = human papillomavirus.