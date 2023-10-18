Деякі сфінголіпідози
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
GM1 gangliosidosis, generalized
Ganglioside beta-galactosidase
Type I (infantile type; 230500*)
Type I onset: 0–6 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Coarse facies; clear cornea, cherry-red macular spot, gingival hyperplasia, organomegaly, dysostosis multiplex, hypertrichosis, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, cerebral degeneration; death in infancy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (juvenile type; 230600*)
Type II onset: 6–12 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Gait disturbance, spasticity, dystonia, loss of psychomotor milestones, mild visceromegaly and bone abnormality
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (adult type; 230650*)
Type III onset: 3–50 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, dysarthria, cerebellar dysfunction; no macular red spots or visceromegaly
Treatment: Supportive care
GM2 gangliosidosis
Onset: In types I and II, 5–6 months
In type III, 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Doll-like facies; cherry-red retina; early blindness; exaggerated startle reflex; initial hypotonia followed by hypertonia; psychomotor retardation followed by regression, seizures, and impaired sweating; in types I and II, death by age 5 years; death later in type III
In type I, increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care
Type I (Tay-Sachs disease; 272800*)
Beta-hexosaminidase A
Type II (Sandhoff disease; 268800*)
Beta-hexosaminidase B
Type III (juvenile type)
Beta-hexosaminidase A
GM2 activator protein deficiency (Tay-Sachs disease AB variant, GM2A; 272750*)
GM2 activator protein
Onset, urine metabolites, and clinical features: Similar to Tay-Sachs
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Niemann-Pick disease (see also Niemann-Pick disease types C and D in table Other Lipidoses)
Sphingomyelinase
Type A (257200*)
Onset:< 6 months
Clinical features: Growth delay, cherry-red retina, frequent respiratory infections, hepatosplenomegaly, vomiting, constipation, osteoporosis, lymphadenopathy, hypotonia followed by spasticity, sea-blue histiocytes on tissue biopsies, large vacuolated foam cells in bone marrow (NP cells), death by age 3 years
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Type B (607616*)
Onset: Variable
Clinical features: Much milder symptoms, no neurologic involvement, survival to adulthood
Increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Glucosylceramide beta-glucosidase
Type I (adult or chronic form; 230800*)
Onset: Childhood to adulthood
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Hepatosplenomegaly, osteolytic lesions with bone pain, avascular necrosis of the femoral head, vertebral compression, thrombocytopenia, anemia
Increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care
Splenectomy
Enzyme replacement (imiglucerase)
Substrate reduction (eliglustat, miglustat)
Bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Type II (infantile form; 230900*)
Onset: Infancy
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Infantile hydrops, hepatosplenomegaly, dysphagia, bone lesions, hypertonicity, pseudobulbar palsy, laryngeal spasm, ichthyosis, developmental delay, hypersplenism, death by age 2 years
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (juvenile form, Norrbottnian type; 231000*)
Onset: 4–8 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Similar to type II except milder, possible survival into adulthood
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement (imiglucerase)
Farber disease (lipogranulomatosis; 228000*)
Ceramidase
Onset: First weeks of life
Urine metabolites: Ceramide
Clinical features: Lipogranulomatosis, periarticular subcutaneous nodules, irritability, hoarse cry, psychomotor and growth delay, respiratory insufficiency, histiocytosis in multiple tissues, nephropathy, hepatosplenomegaly, cherry-red macular spot
Milder variants sometimes divided into 7 subtypes according to severity
Treatment: Supportive care
Fabry disease (301500*)
Trihexosylceramide alpha-galactosidase
Onset: Childhood or adolescence
Urine metabolites: Globosylceramide
Clinical features: Painful crisis involving extremities and abdomen precipitated by stress, fatigue, or exercise; angiokeratoma; growth and pubertal delay; corneal dystrophy; renal failure; cardiomyopathy; myocardial infarction and heart failure, hypertension; lymphedema; obstructive lung disease; strokes; seizures; death
Generally, only males affected but occasionally females
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement (agalsidase beta)
Metachromatic leukodystrophy (250100*)
Arylsulfatase A
Onset: For late infantile form, 1–2 years
For juvenile form, 4 years to puberty
For adult form, any age after puberty
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides
Clinical features: Optic atrophy, gall bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, hypotonia, gait disturbance, hyporeflexia followed by hyperreflexia, bulbar palsies, ataxia, chorea, demyelination and developmental regression, increased cerebrospinal fluid protein
In adult form, also schizophrenia-like symptoms
Pseudodeficiency characterized by mild decrease in enzyme activity without neurologic degeneration
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation in patients who have mildly symptomatic forms
Therapeutic options under investigation, primarily in late infantile forms, include gene therapy, enzyme replacement therapy, substrate reduction therapy, and enzyme enhancement therapy
Mucosulfatidosis (multiple sulfatase deficiency; 272200*)
Sulfatase-modifying factor-1
Onset: Infancy
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides, mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Similar to late infantile form of metachromatic leukodystrophy, plus ichthyosis and dysostosis multiplex
Treatment: Supportive care
Krabbe disease (245200*)
Galactosylceramide beta-galactosidase
Onset: In infantile form, 3–6 months
In late infantile and juvenile forms, 15 months–17 years
In adult form, variable
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Growth delay, developmental delay followed by regression, deafness, blindness, vomiting, hyperirritability, hypersensitivity to stimuli, increased deep-tendon reflex, and spasticity; seizures; diffuse cerebral atrophy and demyelination; elevated cerebrospinal fluid protein; peripheral neuropathy; episodic fever
In adult form, mentation generally preserved
Treatment: Supportive care; bone marrow or stem cell transplantation for infantile and late infantile forms prolongs life span and improves functional abilities
Sphingolipid activator protein deficiencies
Onset: Infancy to early childhood
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides
Clinical features: In saposin B deficiency, features similar to those of metachromatic leukodystrophy
In saposin C deficiency, features similar to those of Gaucher disease type III
In prosaposin deficiency, features of saposin B and C deficiencies
Treatment: Supportive care; consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation; for features of Gaucher disease, consideration of enzyme replacement
Prosaposin deficiency (176801*)
Prosaposin
Saposin B deficiency (sulfatide activator deficiency)
Saposin B
Saposin C deficiency (Gaucher activator deficiency)
Saposin C
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
MPS = mucopolysaccharidosis.