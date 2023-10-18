skip to main content
Деякі причини свистячого дихання

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Acute bronchitis

URI symptoms

No known history of lung disease

Clinical evaluation

Allergic reaction

Sudden onset, usually within 30 minutes of exposure to known or potential allergen

Often nasal congestion, urticaria, itchy eyes, sneezing

Clinical evaluation

Asthma

Often known history of asthma

Wheezing arising spontaneously or after exposure to specific stimuli (eg, allergen, URI, cold, exercise)

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes pulmonary function testing, peak flow measurement, methacholine challenge, or observation of response to empiric bronchodilators

Bronchiolitis

In children < 18 months (usually from November to April in the Northern Hemisphere)

Usually URI symptoms and tachypnea

Clinical evaluation

COPD exacerbation

In middle-aged or older patients

Often known history of COPD

Extensive smoking history

Poor breath sounds

Dyspnea

Pursed lip breathing

Use of accessory muscles

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes chest x-ray and ABG measurement

Drugs (eg, ACE inhibitors, aspirin, beta-blockers, NSAIDs)

Usually, recent initiation of a new drug, most often in a patient with a history of reactive airway disease

Clinical evaluation

Endobronchial tumors

Fixed and constant inspiratory and expiratory wheezes, especially in a patient with risk factors for or signs of cancer (eg, smoking history, night sweats, weight loss, hemoptysis)

May be focal rather than diffuse

Chest x-ray or CT

Bronchoscopy (usually preceded by spirometry with flow volume loops that indicate obstruction)

Foreign body

Sudden onset in a young child who has no URI or constitutional symptoms

Chest x-ray or CT

Bronchoscopy

GERD with chronic aspiration

Chronic or recurrent wheezing, often with heartburn and nocturnal cough

No URI or allergic symptoms

Trial of acid-suppressing drugs

Sometimes esophageal pH monitoring

Inhaled irritants

Sudden onset after occupational exposure or inappropriate use of cleaning agents

Clinical evaluation

Left-sided heart failure with pulmonary edema (cardiac asthma)

Crackles and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, distended neck veins, peripheral edema)

Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)

Chest x-ray

ECG

BNP measurement

Echocardiography

* Most patients should have pulse oximetry. Unless symptoms are very mild or are clearly an exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray should be done.

ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; BNP = brain (B type) natriuretic peptide; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; GERD = gastroesophageal reflux disease; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug; URI = upper respiratory infection.

