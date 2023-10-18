Деякі причини свистячого дихання
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
URI symptoms
No known history of lung disease
Clinical evaluation
Allergic reaction
Sudden onset, usually within 30 minutes of exposure to known or potential allergen
Often nasal congestion, urticaria, itchy eyes, sneezing
Clinical evaluation
Often known history of asthma
Wheezing arising spontaneously or after exposure to specific stimuli (eg, allergen, URI, cold, exercise)
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes pulmonary function testing, peak flow measurement, methacholine challenge, or observation of response to empiric bronchodilators
In children < 18 months (usually from November to April in the Northern Hemisphere)
Usually URI symptoms and tachypnea
Clinical evaluation
COPD exacerbation
In middle-aged or older patients
Often known history of COPD
Extensive smoking history
Poor breath sounds
Dyspnea
Pursed lip breathing
Use of accessory muscles
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest x-ray and ABG measurement
Drugs (eg, ACE inhibitors, aspirin, beta-blockers, NSAIDs)
Usually, recent initiation of a new drug, most often in a patient with a history of reactive airway disease
Clinical evaluation
Endobronchial tumors
Fixed and constant inspiratory and expiratory wheezes, especially in a patient with risk factors for or signs of cancer (eg, smoking history, night sweats, weight loss, hemoptysis)
May be focal rather than diffuse
Chest x-ray or CT
Bronchoscopy (usually preceded by spirometry with flow volume loops that indicate obstruction)
Foreign body
Sudden onset in a young child who has no URI or constitutional symptoms
Chest x-ray or CT
Bronchoscopy
GERD with chronic aspiration
Chronic or recurrent wheezing, often with heartburn and nocturnal cough
No URI or allergic symptoms
Trial of acid-suppressing drugs
Sometimes esophageal pH monitoring
Sudden onset after occupational exposure or inappropriate use of cleaning agents
Clinical evaluation
Left-sided heart failure with pulmonary edema (cardiac asthma)
Crackles and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, distended neck veins, peripheral edema)
Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)
Chest x-ray
ECG
BNP measurement
Echocardiography
* Most patients should have pulse oximetry. Unless symptoms are very mild or are clearly an exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray should be done.
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; BNP = brain (B type) natriuretic peptide; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; GERD = gastroesophageal reflux disease; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug; URI = upper respiratory infection.