Деякі причини екзофтальму
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Eye symptoms: Eye pain, lacrimation, dry eyes, irritation, photophobia, ocular muscle weakness causing diplopia, vision loss caused by optic nerve compression
Systemic symptoms: Palpitations, anxiety, increased appetite, weight loss, insomnia, goiter, pretibial myxedema (see Hyperthyroidism)
Thyroid function tests
Sometimes CT or MRI of orbits
Carotid-cavernous sinus or dural-cavernous sinus fistula
Pulsating proptosis with an orbital bruit
Magnetic resonance angiography
Ophthalmoplegia, headache, ptosis, decreased visual acuity, fever
CT or MRI of brain and orbits
Tearing, blepharospasm, redness
Intraocular pressure measurement and fundoscopy by ophthalmologist
Redness, fever, pain, impaired visual acuity, impaired or painful extraocular movements
Usually unilateral
CT or MRI of orbits
Orbital tumors (eg, lymphoma, hemangioma, vascular malformations)
Decreased visual acuity, diplopia, pain
MRI or CT or orbits
Retrobulbar hemorrhage, orbital compartment syndrome
Decreased visual acuity, diplopia, pain, ophthalmoplegia, risk factors
Immediate CT orbits or treatment based on clinical findings
Spheno-orbital meningioma
Pain, headache, visual field defects, ophthalmoplegia
MRI or CT of skull base